Eagles Final Practice Before Super Bowl LIX Was Just Another "Normal Friday"
METAIRIE, La. - Nothing changed Friday for the Eagles in their final practice leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LIX game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Normal Friday,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, who praised the team’s mindset throughout the week. “Really good all week, really good today. There’s some stuff we need to clean up, like any practice, but I thought the focus was there and the energy was there and the effort was there.”
Here is a pool report from practive via the Pro Football Writers Association:
Following a closed walkthrough, the team had a one-hour workout at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, focused primarily on situational work (red zone) and a full team period.
At this point in the week, the Eagles’ are focused more on perfecting and cleaning up their game plan, rather than adding anything new, Sirianni said.
They’ll close out their Super Bowl prep with more film study, a mock game and the team photo on Saturday.
For the remainder of Friday, players and coaches will have some down time. The team is scheduled to have an evening gathering with family.
Multiple players, including linebacker Nakobe Dean and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll on injured reserve sat and observed practice. Sirianni said those on IR and capable of traveling did so earlier in the week to have them remain with the team.
“It’s hard when you’re out. I know that from experience,” Sirianni said. “They need the team at this point, and the team needs them. Nolan Smith runs out with Nakobe Dean’s jersey, so these guys mean a lot to each other.”
The Eagles remain mostly healthy as Super Bowl LIX nears.
Two players were limited in practice Friday: guard Nick Gates (groin) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring).
Nine others are on the injury report but practiced in full: linebacker Zack Baun (groin), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow), receiver Britain Covey (neck), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), center Cam Jurgens (back), and tight ends Dallas Goedert (ankle) and C.J. Uzomah (abdomen).
Covey was ruled out for Sunday. Gates, Graham and Uzomah are questionable to play. (The team has until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate Graham and Uzomah from IR to have them available for the game.)
Everyone else is good to go.
