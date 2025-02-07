Eagles Rookie Defensive Backs: Same, But Different
NEW ORLEANS – On the field, Eagles rookie defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are the same. They are both very good at what they do, good enough to be among the five finalists for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award that went to the Rams’ Jared Verse during Thursday night’s NFL Honors program.
Off the field, Mitchell and DeJean couldn’t be more different.
Mitchell is low-key, quiet, reserved during his interviews. Perhaps it is by design to keep the media from getting too close.
DeJean is anything but low-key and quiet.
An example:
Hey, Q, what was Media Night like for you before preparations and media obligations began in earnest leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX.
“It was all right,” he said. “Just chilling, so it’s all right.”
And you, Coop, what’s this Super Bowl experience been like for you?
“It’s crazy,” he said. “I’m kind of glad it’s happening now, so you get the feeling of what it takes to get here. Being here and experiencing this as a young guy, it’s been awesome. To be able to do it with these guys around me, it’s really cool.”
The two players are both likable, and have become good friends and fan favorites, but it’s just an interesting juxtaposition of how different they are during interviews.
They have a focus that seems unnatural for a rookie, the ability to stay focused on what’s ahead, and now behind them. For instance. Dejean was asked if he and Mitchell talked about the season they just played during the week off before heading to New Orleans.
“We talked about it after the NFC Championship a little bit,” he said, “But not much since we’ve been down here. We’re trying to focus on the game. I’m sure come Sunday, we’ll look around and see how crazy this all is.”
Will they, though?
So, Q, any memory of Super Bowl week, anything cool, any big takeaway?
“Just a lot of people,” he said. “That’s about it.”
More NFL: Eagles "Giant Dude" Continues To Evolve But WIll Eagles Wait For Finished Product?