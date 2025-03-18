Eagles Find More Treasure In Giants Trash, Landing A Pass Rusher Who Will Help
James Bradberry left the Giants for the Eagles, had an All-Pro season, and helped his new team get to the Super Bowl. The cornerback was the first to escape New York and do good things.
Saquon Barkley followed two years later, and, well we all know how that worked out for both the Giants and the Eagles. In case, your head’s been buried next to Jimmy Hoffa in the Meadowlands, Barkley was an All-Pro, the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, ran for more than 2,500 yards, and won a Super Bowl. New York went 3-14 without him.
Now, come the latest to flee Gotham – Adoree Jackson and Azeez Ojulari. Jackson agreed to terms on Friday with the Eagles. Ojulari joined the Super Bowl champs on Monday.
Will they become the next Bradberry and Barkley? They are both intriguing pickups considering the opportunity that awaits them in Philly.
Jackson, who is 30, will compete to start with Darius Slay spending his final NFL season in Pittsburgh, signing with the Steelers in free agency, though the veteran CB could be the Eagles’ top reserve at the corner spot with Kelee Ringo likely having the inside track to starting.
Those decisions are months away from being made, however.
Ojulari is the second pass rusher signed by general manager to potentially replace Josh Sweat and possibly Brandon Graham while crossing his fingers that Bryce Huff will be better in the second year of his monster three-year contract than he was in his first. Like, way better.
Roseman also on-boarded Josh Uche in free agency. Uche is still just 26 and said on Monday that he has plenty left in the tank, and that the stars haven’t quite aligned right since his 2022 season when he produced 11.5 sacks in a rotational role with the Patriots.
A rotational role could be in the cards for Uche and Ojulari. No pressure. Just production when called upon.
Ojulari, who will turn 25 in June, had his best season as a rookie when the Giants drafted him in the second round of 2021. He had eight sacks and 49 tackles. Injuries hampered his development the next two seasons, and he made just five starts last year after Brian Burns was acquired. Still, Ojulari played 58 percent of the snaps and had six sacks.
He can rush the passer. Plain and simple. You don’t get 22 sacks in four seasons without having that ability. Four of those sacks came against the Eagles, with two in a game in 2022 and two in a 2023 game.
Ojulari is also a former University of Georgia standout. He is the seventh member of the Eagles' defense to have played for the Bulldogs, joining Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine, and Ringo.
He will fit nicely in Vic Fangio’s defense, and the Eagles could again take advantage of New York’s flawed decision-making that has seen them make just two playoff appearances since winning their last Super Bowl in 2011.
