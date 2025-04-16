Eagles Finish Up Top-30 Visits With Minnesota CB
On the final day of top-30 pre-draft visits, the Eagles wrapped up some work in the secondary by hosting Minnesota slot cornerback Justin Walley.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane was the first to report the visit, and an NFL source confirmed it to Philadelphia Eagles On SI.
Philadelphia has gathered quite a bit of information on potential backups for Cooper DeJean in the slot after losing veteran Avonte Maddox in free agency.
Along with Walley, the Eagles have also hosted Southern California cornerback Jaylin Smith, Penn State safety Jaylen Reed, and Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish. Smith and Walley are projected as Day 3 picks by most, while Reed and Parrish could go as early as Day 2.
Maddox had been with the Eagles since 2018 when he was a fourth-round selection out of Pitt and proved to be a very versatile player over the years, playing inside and outside CB, as well as safety.
A Detroit native, Maddox is returning home to play with the Lions this season.
Maddox began last season with the Eagles as the starting slot corner but was replaced by DeJean in Week 5, a player who had a brilliant rookie season and finished fourth in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting.
By the end of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning season, Maddox settled in as Vic Fangio’s dime back, as well as being a backup safety behind starters Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
It’s hard to imagine any rookie being able to backup at three positions like Maddox, but those brought in have all shown versatility at the college level.
Walley, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, was a four-year starter on the outside at Minnesota and projects inside at the NFL level due to his size and competitiveness, which should show up well in run fits.
You can see the Fangio fit as well with Walley, a prospect who is regarded as a natural off-coverage player who stays patient in zone looks.
