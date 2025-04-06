Eagles’ First Pick Cluster: Version 1.0
The title here is purposeful because this is about the Eagles’ first pick in the draft, which is scheduled to be No. 32 overall after winning Super Bowl LIX back in February.
Like the last time Philadelphia won the Lombardi Trophy after the 2017 season, the best bet is a move out with a quarterback-needy team looking for the back door at the end of the round to secure the fifth-year option at the most critical position in football.
Now, you’ll hear a lot of revisionist historians point out that there is no Lamar Jackson in this year’s draft which is a pretty good prediction because Jackson has turned into a two-time MVP and was razor close to No. 3 last season after Baltimore gave up a future second-round pick to go up and take the swing.
What those declarative statements fail to point out is that Jackson was hardly a prospect without holes when it came to league decision-makers at the time. And the easiest way to validate that thesis is with the common sense of where Jackson was ultimately selected, No. 32 overall, not top five.
In many ways the fact that this class is supposed to be a QB-light one after Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to Tennessee, may put QB more into to play with the last selection with all eyes on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and/or Tyler Shough of Louisville, a player NFL scouts seems to like quite a bit more that that online groupthink draft world.
And for that reason, the most likely end game, less than three weeks out for the Eagles, is trading out.
As for the players, that makes things even murkier with the focus centering on bridge picks. Typically the Eagles like to identify a cluster of players they like that might be available to them.
Here's our first best guess of what that may look like.
Texas A&M Edge Nic Scourton 4/1 - In a trade-down scenario, Scourton not only fits a positional need, but he also adds a trait that is missing with impressive size and the frame to add more. A top-30 visit also highlights the due diligence Philadelphia is doing on the player.
Ohio State OG Donovan Jackson - 5/1 - The Eagles have plenty of bodies to work through as a potential replacement for Mekhi Becton, but any belief in Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green or Trevor Keegan says more about Jeff Stoutland than the demonstrated performance of the players to date. Of all the picks on this list, Jackson is the most likely Day 1 starter for Philadelphia.
Boston College Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku - 10/1 - Ezeiruaku is the player with the highest ceiling in the draft that the Eagles have publicly kicked the tires on. The hurdles between Ezeiruaku and Philadelphia are the unlikely result of him falling to 32 and the less likely option of the targeted trade up for Howie Roseman
Oregon OT Josh Conerly, Jr. - 15/1 - Conerly is a solid prospect and could offer value as a starting right guard while also serving as a Lane Johnson heir apparent. The first question points toward versatility, and if the Eagles believe what has been a natural tackle can translate inside early in his career. If that answer is no, it’s going to be difficult to take a luxury pick first in the draft with so many other needs to fill.
The Field - 15/1 - Potential draft day fallers like Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart should also be put in the mix, along with trade-down tight end candidates like LSU’s Mason Taylor, because of the continued uncertainty surrounding Dallas Goedert should also be thrown into the hopper.