Eagles' Superstar Lauds Future Hall Of Famer

A.J. Brown modeled his game after Julio Jones even before the two became teammates in Tennessee and Philadelphia.

John McMullen

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; From left to right Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones, former player Chad Johnson, Eagles A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and former player DeSean Jackson pose for a photo before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; From left to right Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones, former player Chad Johnson, Eagles A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and former player DeSean Jackson pose for a photo before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Eagles fans who've enjoyed the three All-Pro seasons of A.J. Brown in Philadelphia should be expressing some gratitude toward future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones, who announced his retirement from football on Friday.

Like Brown, Jones, 36, was a king-sized receiver who used the rare combination of a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame coupled with sub-4.4 speed to generate seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including six consecutive from 2014 to 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Jones eventually played with Brown in Tennessee and Philadelphia, where Jones finished his career with 11 receptions and three touchdowns for the Eagles during the 2023 season.

At 6-1 and 226 pounds, Brown was drawn to Jones' style of play before ever playing with the five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Jones ultimately became one of Brown's mentors when the two were together.

In fact, Brown refers to Jones as "Unc" for uncle.

Jones is considered a slam dunk for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones spent his first 10 seasons with the Falcons dominating the NFL while amassing 848 receptions and over 12,000 yards, topping out in the 2015 season when he led the NFL with 136 receptions and 1,871 yards and 116.9 yards receiving per game.

Jones' signature moment came in a Super Bowl LI loss to New England after the 2016 campaign when he made one of the great catches in big-game history with the Falcons leading 28-20. The reception put Atlanta at the New England 22-yard line and could have clinched the Lombardi Trophy for the Falcons had then-head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan played it safe.

Instead, a subsequent sack of quarterback Matt Ryan followed by a holding penalty wiped out the field goal position and allowed the Pats an opportunity to tie the game and win in overtime, turning Jones' heroics into a footnote.

Amongst his peers, However, Jones is lionized and none does it with as much credibility as Brown, himself a three-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl LIX champion.

"The best WR to play the game in my book," Brown wrote on the X platform. "Taught me how to play the position before we even met. "Not every day you get to play with the person that inspired you to play the game. Grateful! You deserve it family.

"THE HOF AWAITS!"

