Eagles Fit For All-Pro After Lions Surprising Move
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best defenses in football, but could they make another addition?
There is one week to go in the regular season before the Eagles will attempt to make a deep playoff run. At this time of the year, it makes sense to make additions to make sure the team is fully loaded with depth to cover for any injuries that could pop up.
Philadelphia's defense is one of the best in the league right now but a former star just became available who could help. The Detroit Lions surprisingly waived former three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams off the practice squad on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Lions released DB Jamal Adams from their practice squad," Schefter said.
Adams started two games for the Lions this season after being picked up for the practice squad. He's now just 29 years old but has had a weird year. He began it with the Tennessee Titans but eventually went in a different direction before joining Detroit.
Injuries slowed him down over the last few years, but he's healthy now. Detroit's defense has been decimated by injuries this year so it's surprising that they didn't want to keep as many capable options around as possible.
The Eagles don't really need a boost in the secondary, but Adams could be a guy worth looking into now that he's available. The playoffs are just about to be here and it wouldn't hurt to add Adams.
