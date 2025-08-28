Eagles Former Starter Returning To Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing a former starter back to town.
Philadelphia has had some questions at safety this offseason with CJ Gardner-Johnson now with the Houston Texans and Andrew Mukuba dealing with some injuries throughout the summer. The rookie looks like he can be an impact starter pretty quickly, but he has missed time throughout the summer.
Because of all of that, there was speculation all throughout the offseason about how it would make sense to add another safety on the open market. Justin Simmons' name was thrown around left and right after he said early on that he would be interested in coming to town and reuniting with Vic Fangio.
Philadelphia hasn't made a move to this point involving Simmons, but did reportedly sign another safety on Wednesday night. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Eagles are reuniting with former starting safety Marcus Epps.
The Eagles are bringing back the former starter
"Reunion: Veteran safety Marcus Epps is signing with the Eagles, per sources," Pelissero said. "Epps played for Philadelphia from 2019-2022 and started in Super Bowl LVII. Now, he returns as a veteran presence in a young secondary for the defending champs."
Epps signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this offseason but he looked for a fresh start after a short time with the franchise.
"The Patriots are releasing veteran safety Marcus Epps, per source," Pelissero said. "Epps signed as a free agent in March, but it just wasn’t a fit and he wanted a fresh start. Should land elsewhere soon."
Epps is just 29 years old and spent three-plus seasons with the Eagles earlier in his career. He played part of the 2019 season in Philadelphia and then the entire 2020 through 2022 campaigns.
Now, he will provide the Eagles will a familiar, veteran presence to the safety room to help fill in after trading Gardner-Johnson. Mukuba is the guy to be most excited about, but the floor of the safety room just went up.
More NFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Signs To Carolina Panthers