Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Signs To Carolina Panthers
The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with a few different wide receivers ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get initial 53-man rosters in.
One guy who the Eagles decided to cut ties with was wide receiver Ainias Smith and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Smith is signing with the Carolina Panthers on their practice squad.
"Panthers officially signed former Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker and former Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith to their practice squad," Schefter said.
Former Eagles WR lands exciting, new opportunity with Panthers
Smith was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and seemed like a real option for the 53-man roster for the Eagles -- or at least the practice squad. He appeared in seven games last year for the Eagles and had seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Only five receivers made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster. Those five receivers were AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, John Metchie III, Jahan Dotson, and undrafted rookie Darius Cooper.
The biggest surprise of the receiver room certainly was Cooper. He didn't come from a big-name school and was undrafted coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, but broke out in camp and won over the Eagles' fanbase in the process.
Smith clearly has talent. He racked up 2,407 receiving yards throughout his time in college at Texas A&M. The best season of his college career came in 2023. That year, he had 53 catches for 795 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's just 24 years old and has plenty of upside and now joins a young Panthers receiver room that just got thinner by trading Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings.
Carolina has seven receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Those seven guys are: Dalevon Campbell,
Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, David Moore, and Brycen Tremayne. Now, Smith will get a shot on the practice squad with a good chance at more.
More NFL: Eagles Targeted Ex-Ravens CB With Titans, Saints, Dolphins