Patriots, Rams Making 'Strong Pushes' for Eagles' AJ Brown

There hasn't been a player talked about more as a trade candidate over the last year than Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

After the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, there was a bit of speculation about Brown's future with the franchise last offseason. But nothing came of it. In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported back in September that teams were shut down when they asked about Brown last offseason.

"But teams poking around during the offseason were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice," Russini wrote in September.

How times have changed. Over the course of the 2025 season, there were rumors, but the Eagles obviously didn't trade him. This offseason, there has been a different vibe. It has been reported over and over again that the Eagles have a massive asking price. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo called it "Quinnen Williams-like," meaning at least a first- and second-round pick. The New England Patriots have been sniffing around on Brown all offseason to the point that Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal said that people he has spoken to around the league believe Brown will land in New England. But Russini also reported on Friday morning that the Los Angeles Rams are monitoring the situation as well.

She took it another step forward on Friday afternoon noting that both the Patriots and Rams are making "strong pushes" to land Brown.

The noise is continuing to grow

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after making a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The same two teams, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, are making strong pushes to land Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown," Russini wrote. "Nothing has been agreed to at this time as negotiations continue, but both teams continue to show heavy interest."

The same two teams, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, are making strong pushes to land Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.



Nothing has been agreed to at this time as negotiations continue, but both teams continue to show heavy interest:https://t.co/6XmFgCpm7h — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2026

The smoke around the Eagles and Brown is real. The volume of reports, rumors and noise and all of it out there points to this. It doesn't guarantee a trade. That is true. Think of Maxx Crosby, for example. The Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens did agree to terms on a trade, but the deal was never made official and Baltimore backed out.

Until pen is put to paper, anything could happen. But the noise is very loud right now.