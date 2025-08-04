Eagles Found Replacement For $20 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key piece of the offensive line this offseason but it sounds like the franchise already is set in the aftermath.
Mekhi Becton joined the Eagles looking to rebuild his value and did just that. After a successful season, Becton signed a two-year, $20 million deal to help protect Justin Herbert and improve the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line. Although Becton played in Philadelphia for a short time, his loss is going to be felt. But, ESPN's Dan Graziano shared that the Eagles believe Tyler Steen is ready to step into the role and replace Becton.
"Personnel-wise, things stayed pretty much the same for the Eagles on offense," Graziano said. "The only starter they lost to free agency was Mekhi Becton, who played very well for them at right guard after signing a one-year prove-it deal last season. Stepping in for him will be 2023 third-round draft pick Tyler Steen, who was projected to start at right guard last season before he got injured in the offseason and Becton played so well. The Eagles believe Steen is ready, just as they believed a year ago that Cam Jurgens was ready to take over for the retiring Jason Kelce at center.
"The Eagles' offensive line is its own subculture, and one of the benefits of the way they've been able to draft is that guys get on-the-job training and get to see firsthand examples of what's expected before they ascend to starting roles. It's one thing to draft a young guy and explain to him the way it was when past franchise greats held down his position. It's quite another to draft a young guy and let him work side-by-side with those greats so that he doesn't need to be told what's expected when it's his turn to start."
The Eagles will find a way to make it work and the line will be strong once again in 2025.