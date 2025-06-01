Eagles Free Agency: Does Ex-Bengals Playmaker Fit?
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a big week.
Philadelphia traded Bryce Huff away to free up a roster spot and clear up some salary cap space. On top of this, the Eagles are going to get even more cap space with some money coming off the books after the releases with June-1st designations.
The Eagles have room on the roster and plenty of cap space to go around. At this point, the Eagles don't have any huge holes. Safety has been talked about a lot. Some have speculated about the pass rush with Huff now gone. But, what about wide receiver? This is a topic that was covered at length last year before the team landed Jahan Dotson.
He didn't have a huge year, although he did step up in the Super Bowl. Should the Eagles bring in another playmaker this offseason to compete for a spot?
Pro Football Sports Network's Brandon Austin suggested former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans playmaker Tyler Boyd as a hypothetical option.
"The Eagles don’t have a solidified No. 3 receiver on their roster right now," Austin said. "Jahan Dotson caught just 19 passes for 216 yards on 33 targets. Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson also saw limited action as rookies. Given the overall talent Philadelphia has on offense, this isn’t a massive hole, but it could make this team even more dangerous in 2025, if filled correctly.
"At 30 years old, nine-year veteran Tyler Boyd remains a dependable option as a team’s third wideout. He’s not going to stretch the field or command snaps in two-wide sets in 2025, but he can certainly be another steady and trusted target for Hurts. Boyd has 6,390 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns for his career, and he’s averaged at least 10 yards per reception in every season."
Boyd is a guy who has been a dependable veteran receiver throughout his career. He has experience as a top-tier No. 3 option as that was his role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with the Bengals. Last year he was with the Titans. If the Eagles are going to make a move, this is the type of guy worth taking a flier on.