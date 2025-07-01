Eagles Front-Runner Emerging To Replace Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay this offseason.
He came over to the Eagles ahead of the 2020 season and was the clear cut cornerback No. 1 Philadelphia needed. Over the last five years, Slay earned three Pro Bowl nods and also took on a leadership role in the franchise. For example, last year alone, he took both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean under his wing. Both talked glowingly about Slay during the season and even since the team moved on.
Slay is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One big question for Philadelphia is who is going to replace Slay. The Athletic's Brooks Kubena said that Kelee Ringo is the current front-runner.
"Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean joined a veteran-laden unit led by cornerback Darius Slay that also included splash free agency signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety," Kubena said. "Slay and Gardner-Johnson are gone. Kelee Ringo is the front-runner to replace Slay. Sydney Brown is in the mix to replace Gardner-Johnson. Both defensive backs contributed to the 2023 unit’s dysfunctions as rookies who both started in at least four games. How much more have they developed? Will rookie Drew Mukuba start at safety instead? Will a strength of the top-ranked 2024 defense become a vulnerability opponents can regularly exploit?"
Ringo is just 23 years old and is entering his third season in the National Football League. There are big shoes to fill in the Eagles' secondary with Slay gone. Could Ringo be the guy now, or should Philadelphia add another piece before the 2025 season?
