Eagles Game-Breaker Called 'Perfect' Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles moved up one spot in the 2025 National Football League Draft and have gotten nothing but praise ever since.
Philadelphia traded up to the No. 31 pick and used it to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The move was uncharacteristic of Howie Roseman to take a linebacker that early, but he was pegged as a top-10 talent in the draft class before injuries made him drop.
There are already high hopes for Campbell in Philadelphia and ESPN's Matt Bowden even called the Eagles the "perfect" landing spot for him.
"Why he fits: We know Campbell can play off-ball as a stack linebacker," Bowden said. "The ability to fit the run game is there. But I also see the speed and coverage awareness to get to depth and close on the ball in a hurry as a zone defender. Campbell can blitz, too. Every single one of those traits helps Vic Fangio's defense at the second level.
"Campbell can be more than a traditional linebacker in Philly. Like Zack Baun last season, Campbell has the physical skills to set an edge against the run. He can also align as an outside linebacker to rush the passer, using his first-step quickness and lower-body flexibility to run the hoop. Campbell has serious upside in this defense."
This is a pretty common sentiment. The Eagles are reigning Super Bowl champions and just landed another guy with star potential significantly lower than he was expected to go.
