Eagles Get Best News Possible Regarding Star Offensive Lineman
PHILADELPHIA – It sounds like one of the Eagles’ big fellas is going to be all right. Left guard Landon Dickerson, who suffered a right knee injury late in Sunday night's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field and had to be carted off the field, will reportedly have a minor procedure and be listed as week-to-week.
NFL Media broke the news, and it gets better, with them reporting that Dickerson could be ready to start the regular season on Sept. 4 when the Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner on the same night the Dallas Cowboys arrive to start the NFL season.
That’s the best thing the Eagles and their fans could have hoped for, because losing Dickerson would have left an indelible mark on the offensive line. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, having been in the league for just four years. At 6-6, 332 pounds, he and left tackle Jordan Mailata (6-8, 380) form a massive wall that the Eagles like to run behind. Much of their offense is constructed with that left side in mind.
Dickerson is no stranger to knee injuries. In 2016, he tore his right ACL while at Florida State. In 2020, after transferring to Alabama years earlier, he tore his left ACL late in the season. Despite those injuries, the Eagles felt comfortable drafting him in the second round back in 2021, the 37th player taken overall that year. He has been one of the league’s best guards since then and earned a four-year, $84 million contract extension last year.
Losing him for any length of time would have made it more difficult for the Eagles to try to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Dickerson played through severe knee pain late last year and had offseason surgery to help with the issue, so his toughness cannot be questioned.
Avoiding catastrophic injury a season ago was one reason the Eagles walked away with the championship with consecutive blowout wins, in the NFC Championship and in Super Bowl LIX.
Losing Dickerson for the season would have been catastrophic. With him out, several Eagles will work at left guard, and that kid of experience over the next few weeks could pay dividends in the long run.
Those who could be given reps at left guard while Dickerson heals include Brett Toth, Matt Pryor, Kenyon Green, and Trevor Keegan.
They will be tested immediately when the Browns visit for a pair of practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Cleveland has some stout defensive tackles, including Maliek Collins and rookie Mason Graham, the fifth player taken overall last spring.
