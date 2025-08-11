Landon Dickerson's Injury Revealed, But Still Some Unknowns Exist For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – There is some clarity on the injury Landon Dickerson suffered in the final 10 minutes of Sunday night’s Eagles’ open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s not an ACL or an Achilles. It’s a meniscus injury in his right knee, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The report says that the team’s three-time Pro Bowl left guard is getting additional options to determine the next course of action and how long he might be sidelined.
If the meniscus needs only to be trimmed, he could be back at some point this season. If it is torn and needs a full repair, he would likely miss the season. Typically, a meniscus injury can force a player to miss anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on the severity.
There is no news on the severity at this point. The Eagles were off on Monday and return to practice on Tuesday. Head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t expected to speak to reporters again until Thursday, before the second joint practice his team will have with the Cleveland Browns.
Special team coordinator Michael Clay is scheduled to talk on Tuesday, with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo expected to have his press conference on Wednesday.
If Dickerson is placed on injured reserve before the roster is cut to the final 53 players, he would have to miss the season, so that is something to watch over the next two weeks until rosters need to be submitted to the league office on Aug. 26.
He can, however, be put on IR on cutdown day, which would allow the Eagles to keep another player. A team can bring two players back from IR once the season begins, but they must miss at least four games before being activated.
The long-term picture on the offensive line looks fuzzy now. The Eagles have depth but nobody as good as Dickerson. Not many teams have a player like Dickerson. He and Jordan Mailata were a wall on the left side of that line, a side the Eagles like to run behind.
The first look at his who gets a crack at left guard will come on Tuesday. It could be veterans Matt Pryor or Darian Kinnard or second-year player Trevor Keegan. Brett Toth has taken a lot of second-team reps at both guard spots.
There’s a chance the Eagles could even move Tyler Steen from right guard, where he has been working all summer, to the left side. They may not want to do that, since Steen is still working his way through some inconsistencies on the right side and has a few more weeks to iron those out.
Either way, losing Dickerson for however long he is out will be a challenge for whoever replaces him and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
