Bengals Legend Defends Eagles WR AJ Brown After Cryptic Post
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 on the season so far, but there has been a bit of drama since the Week 4 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end.
AJ Brown hauled in two catches for seven yards and afterward he went on social media and posted a cryptic quote that has stirred up some drama.
"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw," the quote read shared by Brown. "Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."
This isn't the first time something like this has popped up. To be fair to Brown as well, his usage has been surprising this season. Through four games, he has 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. That's good for 37.8 receiving yards per game. In comparison, his career average is 76.4 yards per game. Last year, he averaged 83 yards per game and that was the lowest mark of his Eagles career so far. In 2022, he averaged 88 yards per game and then followed with 85.6 yards per game in 2024. The Eagles are winning, but this is something that does have to get sorted out if they want the long-term, season-long success that they had last year.
What will happen next with AJ Brown?
Most of the chatter on social media in the aftermath of Brown's post has been about the idea of a trade or something of that nature. Former star receiver Chad Johnson (Ochocino) had a different perspective and came to Brown's defense on the "Nightcap" podcast.
"It's not even the quarterback's fault," Johnson said. "It's not even Jalen Hurts' fault. As an offensive coordinator, as an offense, as a head coach, how could you even be okay just because you're winning the game but not having some of your best players involved? "Do you understand what that does to players mentally? I don't think fans understand...
"Yes, they won the game. But players want to contribute and help to win those said games...The man wants to contribute and be productive and help the offense..You're paying me $33 million for a reason. not only am I the No. 1 receiver, I'm the captain of the team for a reason. Allow me to be part of the offense."
The passing offense has been a hot topic all year and it clearly will continue through Week 5.