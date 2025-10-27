Eagles Get More Good Saquon Barkley News
The Philadelphia Eagles got some revenge against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
It was a near-perfect day for Philadelphia as the Eagles improved to 6-2 on the season with a 38-20 win over the Giants. But, there was a nerve-wracking moment in the third quarter. Saquon Barkley rattled off a long run with the quarter winding down but pulled up at the end of it with what was eventually called a groin injury.
After the game, Barkley acknowledged the injury but made it clear that he wasn't worried about it and even pushed to return to the action. But, with the game already trending Philadelphia's way, the team opted against a return. It's always important to follow up and see how injuries like this hold up because sometimes the way they feel initially changes by the time the next day comes around.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed Barkley's injury on Monday and reaffirmed that he's feeling alright and should be good to go after the Week 9 bye week.
The Philadelphia Eagles star should be alright
"Saquon Barkley, you saw the big run there," Rapoport said. "He had another big day for the Philadelphia Eagles. He left the game with a groin injury. My understanding is had the game been a little closer, it is likely that Saquon would've returned. That is an indication that is is not a major injury and really not something to worry about for the Philadelphia Eagles. The bye is coming so Saquon, you would think, would be okay with that groin injury."
The bye week couldn't have come at a better time. The Eagles' offense has started to really click over the last few weeks and now they have some downtime to continue to fine-tune it, while also giving Barkley and AJ Brown time to get back onto the field before they face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 10 on Nov. 10th.
No need for concern, Eagles fans.
