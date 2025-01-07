Eagles Given Shocking Odds To Win Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in football all season to this point.
Philadelphia was 2-2 to begin the year before its bye week but then went on a 12-1 run to finish the season. The Eagles' lone loss after the bye week came in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders when Jalen Hurts barely played due to a concussion.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will face off against the Green Bay Packers to begin its hopeful run to the Super Bowl next weekend.
Although the Eagles have been great this season, they weren't given great odds to win the Super Bowl by ESPN's Football Power Index. The Eagles actually were given the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl behind the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. The Lions were given a 25.8 percent chance to win it all followed by the Ravens at 13.8 percent, Chiefs at 12.3 percent, and Bills at 9.7 percent. The Eagles were given an 8.4 percent chance.
Unsurprisingly, the Eagles have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFC but still are behind three AFC teams. Philadelphia already beat Baltimore once this season. It's somewhat surprising that the Eagles weren't given higher odds.
Philadelphia boasts arguably the best defense in the league and plenty of weapons on offense, including a rested Saquon Barkley after rushing for over 2,000 yards. At the end of the day, these numbers don't really mean anything but it still is surprising.
