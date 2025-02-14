Eagles GM Struck By Beer Can At Victory Parade: 'I Bleed For This City'
Philadelphia's Valentine's Day gift to its greatest love, the Eagles, was the Super Bowl LIX victory parade on Friday.
A massive crowd turned out in chilly temperatures for a parade route that started at Lincoln Financial Field, quickly moved onto Broad Street toward City Hall, and then up to the Art Museum where a host of players, coaches, and executives spoke to the faithful.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman was one of the speakers but he didn't make it through the parade route in pristine condition.
The architect of the most talented roster in football this season was hit in the forehead by a beer can.
Photos of a bloodied Roseman quickly appeared on social media with a noticeable gash on his head.
The act was not purposeful and Roseman was none the worse for wear when he arrived at the Art Museum and gave his speech. In fact, he was smiling.
"I bleed for this city," Roseman said as he smoked a victory cigar while holding the Lombardi Trophy. "Go Eagles! Our players, our staff have done an unbelievable job. We are two-time world champs and we're coming back strong.
"Go Birds!"
Throwing beers to the players and staff became a thing at the Super Bowl LII victory parade and Eagles rookie edge rusher Jalyx Hunt told Philadelphia Eagles On SI that fans were DM-ing him to ask what kind of beer he preferred.
No doubt a few of the beers tossed in Roseman's direction got through and perhaps that dulled some of the pain, along with the joy of capturing the franchise's second Super Bowl championship in eight years.
