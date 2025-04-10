Eagles Great Shuts Down Noise About Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl and yet Jalen Hurts still somehow seems underrated by many.
He's a Pro Bowler, Super Bowl winner, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. You can dig deep into the numbers to see why he's been able to find success. Although the numbers may not always be as pretty as someone like Patrick Mahomes, he does the little things and wins games at a higher rate than pretty much everyone else.
There are certainly things that can be improved, but he's just 26 years old. He's not a finished product. At one point earlier in the offseason there was some buzz as former Eagles star Darius Slay didn't rank Hurts among the elite quarterbacks in the game. This led to an outcry across social media.
Since then, DeVonta Smith is someone who has came out and said otherwise and said that he does think Hurts is in an elite-tier of quarterbacks with Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
Former Eagles great Brandon Graham joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and also showed love for his former quarterback even going far enough to say he's the No. 1 quarterback in the league right now.
"Jalen Hurts in my book is a top five quarterback," Graham said. "He won a Super Bowl, he automatically goes up there. He won a Super Bowl. I don't care what team, who did what, all year and all playoffs he's the one who grabs the ball first and hands it off or his mechanics. All of the little things that you don't think about like clockwork has to go right.
"How many times do quarterbacks fumble the ball in the big moment and then bam it's game over. Now, you're looking forward to the next year because a mistake you have to learn from and get ready for next year. People don't give him credit for those little things but all of that little stuff matters. He practices that stuff every day. He's in my top five and if I had to go, he's my No. 1 because of him playing. I didn't play with those other quarterbacks all I know is him and we won the championship. For this year, he has got to be No. 1. He won against the GOAT."
