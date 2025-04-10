Eagles 'Prepared' To Swing Trade In Right Situation
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. We are exactly two weeks away from finding out how the team plans to use it.
Philadelphia is obviously coming off a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs and much has been made about the team's losses throughout the offseason so far. The Eagles lost guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Mekhi Becton among others.
The Eagles have been pretty consistent in adding linemen in the first round of draft classes in recent years but they broke the mold last year by selecting Quinyon Mitchell. That move obviously worked out.
Recently, there has been chatter about the possibility of some sort of trade coming to fruition on draft day. ESPN's Adam Schefter even talked about the chances of a move.
The NFL Draft will begin on April 24th and we won't have to wait much longer to see which exciting player the team opts to add. ESPN shared column on Thursday in which contributors from all across the league weighed in with overall thoughts on the draft as well as sharing what they have heard about team plans.
For the Eagles, ESPN's Jordan Reid said the team is "prepared" to move up if the right guy is available but also noted the team seems "mostly content" to just see what happens at No. 32.
"What we're hearing about the Eagles' draft: The Eagles are mostly content to let the board fall to them at No. 32, but they are prepared to move up if a prospect who's high on their board ends up falling," Reid said. "Two names to keep an eye on are defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee). And while they broke tendency last year by drafting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1, expect them to revert to their usual form this year."
There are just two more weeks to go now.
