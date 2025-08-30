Eagles Had Hall Of Famer’s Son In For Workout
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to look around the open market on Friday.
It was shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro that the Eagles had in former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice in for a tryout on Friday.
"The Eagles today brought in WR Javon Baker for a visit. He is reportedly expected to sign to the practice squad, per (Matt Zenitz)," Zangaro said. "They also worked out WR Brenden Rice today."
You make recognize Rice's name. That is, of course, because he is the son of legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Rice played in three games with the Chargers last season after being selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was shared earlier in the week that the Chargers were moving on from Rice by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Chargers are waiving WR Brenden Rice, source says, though a spot on the practice squad is possible for the son of Jerry Rice if he clears waivers," Garafolo said.
It was confirmed by the league that Rice was in for a tryout with Philadelphia on Friday.
The Eagles continue to look for ways to add more talent
"Team Captains: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown, LT Jordan Mailata, RT Lane Johnson, LB Zack Baun, S Reed Blankenship and K Jake Elliott have been named team captains for the 2025 season, the team announced," the league shared. "Injuries: OL Willie Lampkin was placed on injured reserve. Signings: RB Audric Estimé (practice squad). DB Ambry Thomas (practice squad)
"Roster Cuts: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (practice squad). CB Eli Ricks (practice squad). Tryouts: WR Brenden Rice. Visits: WR Javon Baker."
It wouldn't hurt to bring in a player like Rice with some talent and a legendary pedigree to the practice squad, but the Eagles haven't done that as of writing. The Eagles have made moves for two different receivers recently by acquiring John Metchie III from the Houston Texans and reportedly planning to bring Baker to town. You can never have too many depth receivers down on the practice squad.
More NFL: 3 Bargain Free Agents For Philadelphia Eagles After Roster Cut-Down