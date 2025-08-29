3 Bargain Free Agents For Philadelphia Eagles After Roster Cut-Down
We're at a point in the offseason in which moves are being quickly made left and right.
Each National Football League franchise got into 53-man roster compliance ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Then, teams started picking up guys on waivers on Wednesday and building practice squads.
Moves haven't stopped from there. Each day since there have been at least a few moves made across the league. The Philadelphia Eagles have been heavily involved. A few of the moves made by the Eagles recently are safety Marcus Epps, re-signing Charley Hughlett, and claiming Willie Lampkin. The Eagles also reportedly plan to sign Javon Baker from the New England Patriots.
It's been a busy few days and knowing the Eagles, it wouldn't be shocking to see more moves get done before Week 1 action against the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday. But, that begs the question, what else can the Eagles do?
Should the Eagles make another move before the Cowbows clash?
Philadelphia's roster doesn't really have any glaring holes on paper. As the season progresses and injuries pop up, that could change, but right now there isn't anything ground-breaking the team needs to do.
Safety was a big question for the team with CJ Gardner-Johnson traded away and Andrew Mukuba dealing with some injuries in camp, but the reunion with Epps seemingly could fix that. At this point, any addition seems like it would be a luxury, more than a necessity. The Eagles have added pieces to the receiver room, so that box is checked. Epps' addition seemingly adds the safety depth that was needed. If there was any moves for the Eagles to make, it would maybe be an addition to the pass rush.
You can never have enough good pass rushers. Three guys still out there in free agency that could help are Preston Smith, Carl Lawson, and Za'Darius Smith. Right now, the Eagles have over $19 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
In reality, the Eagles arguably have the best roster in football and don't really need to add much.
