Eagles Have A Dozen Players Added To Pro Bowl As Alternates
The NFL released the names of the Pro Bowl alternates, and 12 of them are Eagles, giving them a potential total of 18 Pro Bowl players.
Granted, not all of them are guaranteed a spot in the game, except for the five starters – Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson – along with second-team center Cam Jurgens.
The first alternates usually have a decent shot at being added. They are:
-Receiver A.J. Brown
-Left tackle Jordan Mailata
-Rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell
-Defensive end Josh Sweat
Second alternate:
-Quarterback Jalen Hurts
Third alternates:
-Cornerback Darius Slay
-Long snapper Rick Lovato
Fourth alternates:
-Punt returner Cooper DeJean
-Punter Branden Mann
Fifth alternates:
-Kicker Jake Elliott
-Defensive end Brandon Graham
-Special teamer Kelee Ringo
Here’s a closer look at the first alternates:
BROWN. He missed three games or maybe he would have been guaranteed a spot. As it is, he has 67 catches for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns, with probably no chance to add anything on Sunday because the Eagles have chosen to rest their starters against the New York Giants.
Pro Bowl nods: Vikings Justin Jefferson, Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown (starters), Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, Commanders Terry McLaurin
MAILATA. The left tackle has a good shot at getting into the game if the Eagles aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, and there’s a chance he could still earn first-team All-Pro honors.
Pro Bowl nods: Philly’s Lane Johnson, Lions Penei Sewell (starters), Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs
MITCHELL. The rookie hasn’t logged an interception but he has become as good a lockdown corner as there is in the league and he could still win defensive rookie of the year.
Pro Bowl nods: Bear Jaylon Johnson, Vikings Byron Murphy (starters), Panthers Jaycee Horn, Seahawks Devon Witherspoon.
SWEAT. The Eagles sack leader with eight, he was a Pro Bowler in 2021.
Pro Bowl nods: 49ers Nick Bosa, Cowboys Micah Parsons (starters), Packers Rashan Gary.
