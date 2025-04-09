Eagles Have Chance At Big Move But Timing Is Key
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need at safety and it just so happens that the most decorated safety on the free agent market has continuously made it clear that he wants to play for the franchise.
Justin Simmons is a four-time All-Pro and even at 31-years-old would be an upgrade for Philadelphia. It doesn’t hurt that he played in Vic Fangio’s system and he himself talked about how that could help his case on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.
"Going to Philly with (Vic Fangio), you would know exactly what you're getting out of me and I would know exactly what I'm getting out of them because I've been in the system," Simmons said. "I still have a ways to go in mastering it, but there are some things and nuances I know that Vic likes, that I know that Christian Parker likes.
"I think I could really help in that area. Obviously, them moving on from CJ and what he's poured into the city there, that's big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going on with (Reed Blankenship) and the rest of the supporting cast there. I don't know, it's interesting I'm excited to see what happens."
It seems like a pretty easy fit. So, why hasn’t a deal happened yet?
The National Football League Draft is coming up in roughly two weeks and the value of the deals handed out are taking into account in a formula when determining compensation draft picks. The Eagles could easily sign him, but he may end up getting paid enough to hurt the team’s comp pick formula. It's a complicated process but is broken down well by Over The Cap.
Once the NFL Draft is over, the Eagles can go back to doing whatever they want. It seems like a deal could happen. It’s somewhat surprising to see a player be this candid with interest in a team. Depending on how the draft goes, maybe the team will get a deal done right after.