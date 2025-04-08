Pro Bowler Makes Public Pitch To Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot destination this offseason.
Philadelphia hasn't been flush with cap space like some other teams -- including the New England Patriots -- but it has still made some solid moves. The Eagles lost some pieces and have invested in multiple free agents with high upside, including Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Adoree' Jackson, and AJ Dillon.
There's still time to make more moves and one guy who has popped up as a potential fit is two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. Earlier in the offseason he made it clear that the Eagles would be high on his list in free agency. The Eagles have a need at safety after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away and Simmons arguably is a better player.
He joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday and made his pitch to join the team and how he would fit into the system.
"Going to Philly with (Vic Fangio), you would know exactly what you're getting out of me and I would know exactly what I'm getting out of them because I've been in the system," Simmons said. "I still have a ways to go in mastering it, but there are some things and nuances I know that Vic likes, that I know that Christian Parker likes.
"I think I could really help in that area. Obviously, them moving on from CJ and what he's poured into the city there, that's big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going on with (Reed Blankenship) and the rest of the supporting cast there. I don't know, it's interesting I'm excited to see what happens."
It's not often you see a free agent go out and make it clear which team he's interested in and why. Could a move be on the way? Simmons already spent time with Fangio with the Denver Broncos. What about a reunion with Fangio after he spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons?