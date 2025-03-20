Eagles Have Obvious Option To Make Zack Baun-Leap
If there is one thing that is an absolute guarantee is that Howie Roseman knows what he's doing when he's building a roster.
Sure, there have been some misses over the years, but his hits significantly outweigh his misses. The Eagles struck gold last year. They brought Zack Baun into the mix after mainly being a role player for years for the New Orleans Saints. He turned out to be a superstar when given the right opportunity. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler this year and was in the mix for the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award.
His presence was felt throughout the playoffs and he had two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl -- and two fumble recoveries among everything else he did.
The Eagles obviously made other great moves like Saquon Barkley and Mekhi Becton. But Baun stands out in part because he wasn't expected to be a superstar. He wasn't a high draft or anything of that nature, he just needed the right situation to shine. He did that and isn't going anywhere.
Who could be the next guy, though?
There's an obvious option on the Eagles roster right now. Philadelphia signed former New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari and he could be in line for a big year. He's just 24 years old and was solid for New York. He racked up 22 sacks over four years, including eight as a rookie in 2021 and six last year.
Injuries have been his Achilles heel rather than talent. If the Eagles can keep him healthy, he could be a game-wrecker for the team in 2025. He was signed for cheap and now will get to be in Vic Fangio's system. With other guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams now gone, there's more room for opportunities. Plus, having Baun and someone like Jalen Carter around will draw a lot of attention.
That could completely open the door for Ojulari to come in and have a double-digit sack season and help take this defense to an even higher level.