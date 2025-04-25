Eagles Have Plenty Of Options On Day 2 Of NFL Draft
PHILADELPHIA - The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Eagles did well for themselves, drafting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell after a trade up one spot to No. 31.
It’s on to Day 2 now, where the Eagles own one pick in the second round (64 overall) and one in the third round (96). Of course, another trade or two could come from general manager Howie Roseman.
However it plays out, the Eagles will be adding at least two players to the roster on Friday night.
They could still go for an edge rusher, but Campbell is probably versatile enough to play there if necessary. If the Eagles still want an edge, there are plenty: Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau, Arkansas' Landon Jackson, Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton, LSU’s Braydn Swinson, and Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer, among others.
There is also value at positions they need, such as defensive tackle, cornerback, offensive line, and tight end. Safety could also be addressed, but if not, veteran Justin Simmons will likely be signed after the draft.
Here are some to watch:
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina. The Eagles had him in for a top 30 visit. The 6-4, 297-pound defensive tackle is, per NFL Media, “A powerful roadblock with heavy hands and a strong core.”
Darius Alexander, Toledo. The Eagles did well drafting a Toledo product last year in Quinyon Mitchell. Alexander is 6-4, 305 pounds
Alfred Collins, Texas. At 6-6, 332 pounds, he was a second-team All-American after a season that saw him start 16 games, collect 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Deone Walker, Kentucky. More of a nose guard at 6-7, 331 pounds.
CORNERBACKS
Shavon Revel, East Carolina. If he is still on the board at 64, The Eagles should run the card up and take him. If he is still hanging around in the 50s, expect Roseman to try to make a deal to move up.
Trey Amos, Mississippi. Like Revel, if he is still there at 64, take him. If he’s in the 50s, find a way to move up.
Darian Porter, Iowa State. More of a third-round pick, but Nick Sirianni is good friends with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, so he could be in play.
Jacob Parrish, Kansas State. The Eagles had him in for a top 30 visit and can play the slot to back up Cooper DeJean.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame. A hip injury could affect his draft status, so he could be there at 64 and perhaps worth the gamble his medicals checked out OK.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Andrew Belton, North Carolina State. An Eagles top 30 visit, he is a load at 6-6, 336.
Wyatt Milum, West Virginia. More of an interior presence at 6-6, 313 pounds, but can play tackle, too.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona. Like Milum, will play guard.
Marcus Mbow, Purdue. Another guard candidate.
TIGHT ENDS
Mason Taylor, LSU. He won’t be around at 64, so if the Eagles want him, they have to move up.
Elijah Arroyo, Miami. Knee injuries are a concern, but productive when he plays.
Harold Fannin, Jr. Quarterback coach Scot Loeffler kows Fannin well from their time together at Bowling Green.
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon. Known more as a pass catcher, his run blocking needs plenty of work. More a third-round consideration.
Gunner Helm, Texas. He may be more of a third-day consideration, but Eagles pick late in the third, so close to the fourth round.
