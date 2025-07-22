Eagles Have Sneaky Darius Slay Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Darius Slay this offseason, but that doesn’t mean the cornerback room isn’t going to be solid once again.
Slay is a star and was for Philadelphia for years. But, the Eagles moved on and now there is a big opportunity up for grabs. The guy who is going to be worth watching is Kelee Ringo, per ESPN's Aaron Schatz.
"Nonstarter to know: Cornerback Kelee Ringo," Schatz said. "Ringo hasn't gotten on the field much since the Eagles took him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He played only 10 snaps or more in three games last season. But he has shown promise in limited playing time, with above-average coverage DVOA in both seasons. He has got the physical tools at 6-foot-2 with 4.36 speed, but he's inconsistent. If veteran Adoree' Jackson falters, Ringo could earn the starting spot, replacing Darius Slay."
Ringo is entering his third NFL season. Last year, he played in all 17 regular season games for the Eagles and made one start. With Slay gone, there's a big hole to fill on the outside. Quinyon Mitchell will handle one of the roles. Cooper DeJean shined last year at the nickel cornerback spot. That other spot is out there for the taking and Ringo and Adoree' Jackson will be the two guys to watch. Ringo was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has talent and now opportunity for 2025.