Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Has Warning For NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in 2025, at least right now.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has a good chunk of the roster back. There was some turnover, of course, but the Eagles are going to look pretty similar in 2025.
The offense will especially look similar. Philadelphia lost Kellen Moore, but Kevin Patullo has been around the block. Mekhi Becton is no longer with the Eagles, but beyond him, the offense is nearly identical.
Last year, Saquon Barkley was the motor that got the engine moving. Barkley’s historic year got him an extension this offseason and he thinks he is evolving and can be just as good, if not better, in 2025. Barkley joined Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop for a lengthy interview and made it clear that his "prime" is just getting started.
What's next for Eagles superstar RB Saquon Barkley?
"This season, Barkley says emphatically, marks the beginning of his prime and his second season surrounded by teammates who can carry teams and don’t need him to," Bishop said. "He takes issue with the whole concept of an athletic prime, too. He points to Curtis Martin, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, and Fred Taylor, to name four examples of running backs who turned in their best seasons at or around his age.
“That (past prime) notion is so funny," Barkley said. "It’s bunk, all the running-back-position-is-dying (stuff). You got wide receivers who (teams) pay all this money to, and when they get into their 30s, they’re not performing at the highest level; you just never hear that. How many quarterbacks can you name who played into their later 30s? Everyone’s not Tom Brady. They have to let that go!"
You can check out the entire cover story right here.
Last year, Barkley made history with his 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season. He had a shot at the all-time record but the Eagles rested their starters Week 18. Barkley may not have taken the crown, but he did win a Super Bowl ring. How will he respond in 2025? Could he actually be just entering his prime? If so, teams around the league should be nervous to face off against Philadelphia this season.
