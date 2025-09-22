Eagles Jalen Hurts Just Finds Ways To Win, Runs Winning Streak to 17 Games
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts continues to step to the head of the class of quarterbacks in Eagles history. He may already be at the front, ahead of the Donovan McNabb, Randall Cunningham, Ron Jaworski and anyone else you want to mention.
All Hurts does is win. He simply finds a way.
Down 26-7 early in the third quarter to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he hit the gas, throwing three touchdown passes, completing 17-of-24 passes for 209 yards, and a passer rating of 137.0 to help lift the Eagles to a 33-26 win. He did that just over the final two quarters of a game where the Eagles looked dead in the water after a horrid first half.
His TD passes went to his big weapons – 33 yards to Dallas Goedert, 9 yards to A.J. Brown, and 4 yards to DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-goal.
It was the first time in his career that he threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdown in the second half/overtime of a game.
Jalen Hurts Continues To Find Ways To Win
He accounted for four touchdowns in the win, adding a tush-push TD to his three passing scores that gave the Eagles an early 7-0 lead that quickly melted into a 19-7 halftime deficit.
Hurts has started and finished a season’s worth of games and is 17-0 in that time. He just continues to find ways to win games. He is 49-20 in his career, and he just turned 27 last month. He’s in his prime.
Hurts entered Week 3 without a touchdown pass and just 119 passing yards in the first two weeks. Then, just like that, he goes off.
More importantly, the Eagles may have found their identity. It was something they discovered last year in Week 5, but it took a bye week to figure it out. Perhaps their discovery came in that second-half of brilliance to rally back against a good team that many have pegged to be the Eagles’ biggest threat to repeating as Super Bowl champions.
“We played so many styles of football where, in that first half, we have to get out of this playing not to lose,” Hurts told Fox Sports’ Pam Oliver in a postgame interview. “We gotta come out aggressive and play our game. You saw our game in the second half. It was frustrating, it was challenging, and it was gritty. Everybody got together and made plays when we needed to. That’s all that matters.”
There were some animated conversations picked up by TV cameras on the sidelines by Hurts and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the game, something that Patullo will certainly be asked about when the coordinators meet with the media on Tuesday.
Hurts didn't shed much light on it, but said this: “The only thing that we ever cared about out there is to go out there and find a way to win the game. There's a lot of passion on that field, a lot to learn from on the field, and I think it's always great to be able to navigate a way to find a win. And every week it's completely different.
“We got a great challenge coming up this week, but this is very revealing about our team. A lot to learn from obviously, but to be able to make plays when you need them the most, there's no such thing as luck. You make your own luck.”
