Eagles Heading to Title Game After Saquon Barkley, Defense Lead 28-22 Win Vs. Rams
PHILADELPHIA – Even through snow and sleet, the Eagles defense made like your local mailman and delivered.
It forced two fourth-quarter turnovers and though the offense could only convert them into field goals, it was enough to survive a feisty performance from the Loas Angeles Rams in wintry conditions at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The 28-22 win has the Eagles one win away from a second trip to another Super Bowl in the last three years. The Washington Commander and their all-world quarterback Jayden Daniels stand in the way, but at least it will be at Lincoln Financial Field, which, on Sunday was like a meat locker.
The Rams made a valiant comeback try but a fourth-and-15 pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua was incomplete. L.A. was in such a dire down-and-distance thank to the second sack of the game from Jalen Carter on third-and-two.
Carter also forced a fumble from Kyren Williams at the start of the fourth quarter that Isaiah Rodgers scooped up and raced 40 yards to set up the Eagles in first-and-goal at the 10. Philly appeared to score a touchdown but Barkley 2-yard run, initially called a touchdown, was overturned when it was ruled the running back was down before getting the ball across the goal line. The Eagles settled for a field goal.
Barkley was once again fantastic against the Rams. He ran for 255 in a 37-20 win on Nov. 4 and put up 205 yards in this game. He added 27 yards in the pass game.
Jalen Hurts, who played another turnover-free game, started the scoring with a 44-yard TD run before the game was three minutes old. The QB had 70 yards of the 285 Philly put up against the Rams, just short of the 314 they posted against them in their first meeting.
It was a day for the D, though. They sacked Matthew Stafford five times. In addition to Carter’s two, the Eagles got them from Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, and rookie Jalyx Hunt.
Smith’s fourth-quarter sack forced a fumble from Stafford and led to a field goal. The second-year rusher has three sacks in two playoff games.
Five players had six tackles each for the Eagles – Zack Baun, Darius, Oren Burks, Reed Blankenship, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
TURNING POINT
Saquon Barkley. The 2,000-yard rusher had touchdown runs of 62 yards for a 137 lead early then a 78-yarder late for a 28-15 lead. He has six TD runs of more than 60 yards this season, which is an NFL record.
STUDS
Barkley. Obviously.
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback paid a visit to the medical tent after appearing to twist his knee, but once again played turnover-free football, though he did take a bad safety to let the Rams get to within 16-15. He was 15-for-20 for 128 yards and a passer rating of 91.2.
Dallas Goedert. On a third-and-five situation midway through the third quarter, the tight end caught a 31-yard pass to keep an Eagles drive for points alive. He finished with four catches for a team-high 56 yards.
Shortage yardage stops. C.J. Gardner Johnson had a tackle for loss one on third-and-two to force a field goal. Later, Josh Sweat burst into the backfield for another tackle for loss, this one on third-and-one that forced a punt. Both came in the second quarter.
Jalen Carter. Two sacks and a forced fumble? Yeah, dominant.
Jake Elliott. The kicker is hard to gauge here. He did make a pair of field goals, including a clutch 44-yarder with just 2:24 to play in the third quarter to break a 13-13 tie. He then hit from 23 with 13:26 to play in the final quarter to open a 19-15 lead.
DUDS
Lane Johnson. The right tackle’s flinch on a fourth-and-goal tush push attempt forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal.
Jake Elliott. He did enough right to make the stud list and enough wrong to be listed here. For the second straight week, the kicker botched a PAT. He missed one more for good measure, so that’s two missed PATs against the Rams. Is there any greater buzzkill than a missed PAT? Instead of a 7-0 lead on his first miss, it was just 6-0, a deficit the Rams erased on their first possession by scoring and making their PAT.
INJURIES
-Quinyon Mitchell left with a shoulder injury on Rams’ first possession and did not return. Isaiah Rodgers too his spot.
-The Rams lost one of their top defensive tackles, rookie Braden Fiske, who suffered a first-half knee injury and did not return.
