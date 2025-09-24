Eagles Today

Eagles Hero Wins NFC ST Player Of The Week Honors

Jordan Davis earned his first career Player of the Week honor for his walk-off FG block and TD against the Los Angeles Rams.

John McMullen

Jordan Davis meets with reporters.
Jordan Davis meets with reporters. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his heart-stopping walk-off block of Joshua Karty's potential game-winning 44-yard goal this past Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Davis not only swatted the attempt, but he scooped up the football and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown at 18.59 miles per hour per Next Gen Stats, helping the Eagles overcome a 19-point second-half deficit to win 33-26 over the Rams.

Per Next Gen Stats, Davis is the heaviest player (336 pounds) in NFL history to return a blocked kick of 50 or more yards for a touchdown, and his top speed was the fastest by a player over 330 pounds in the Next Gen Stats era.

Davis teamed up with his friend and teammate dating back to college, Jalen Carter, to create massive penetration before raising his hand and getting the football.

" I think it's just a credit to them and who they are as people, who they are as team players," Eagles' special teams coordinator Michael Clay said on Tuesday. "Jalen Carter studies field goal protection
very well. He understands it. Same with JD. We have our meetings on Fridays, talk about who we want to attack on their field goal team and everybody's interested in it.

"... Kudos to those guys and JB [CB] Jakorian [Bennett] did a heck of a job of actually going and hitting the punter [stopping] from him getting it and from all 61 yards later, JD's in there having
a grand old time."

A Grand Old Time

Jakorian Bennett
Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 18, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The award is the first-career Player of the Week honor for Davis, who is the first Eagles defensive tackle ever to win Special Teams Player of the Week.

Davis is also only the second former University of Georgia defensive lineman to win Special Teams Player of the Week, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, who was a two-time winner.

In his fourth NFL season, Davis is having the best start of his career on defense as well. Through three games, Davis is on pace to shatter his previous usage rates with 130 snaps during the Eagles' 3-0 start (70% of the team's defensive total). Davis' career-best through his first three seasons was 45% of the defensive snaps in 2023.

The big man has recorded 16 tackles, 1 for loss, a sack, 1 quarterback hit, 3 pressures, and 3 pass breakups this season, and is currently graded by Pro Football Focus as No. 13 of the 120 interior defensive linemen who've played enough to be ranked.

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

