Eagles Today

Second Chance For Young Eagles’ CB?

The summer didn't go well for Kelee Ringo but Vic Fangio expects the third-year corner to get another opportunity, something that could come this week in Tampa.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7).
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7). / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - You may have forgotten about third-year Eagles’ cornerback Kelee Ringo after an underwhelming summer that banished the Georgia product to special teams.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, however, embarked on a plan to rebuild the confidence of a gifted player who has been unable to consistently tap into his natural talents.

“I've told Kelee here recently, not in the last few days, but since the end of camp. He’s going to get his opportunity at some point, and he’s got to be ready,” Fangio said.

Still just 23, Ringo has retreated to special teams to try to rebuild his confidence after being pegged for the outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell and losing out to veteran Adoree’ Jackson. 

The Eagles Are Dealing With Some CB Injuries

Adoree' Jackson
Eagles CB Adoree' Jackson speaks to reporters. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett also passed up Ringo on the depth chart, although that may be more about the newness of Bennett than any kind of demonstrated performance. 

“I think he's handled it very well,” Fangio said when asked about Ringo’s psyche. “It didn’t affect his role as a special teamer, which he's one of the top ones in the league. I think he knows that, eventually, he'll get a shot, for some reason whatsoever, and he'll be ready.”

To date, Ringo has not played a defensive snap during the Eagles' 3-0 start but he has played a team-high 62 snaps (14 on kick coverage, 14 on kickoff returns, 6 on punt returns, 12 on punt coverage and 16 on field-gal block) as a core four player on special teams, 84% of the team's total on the third phase.

The key role is as a punt gunner, where Ringo's 4.36 speed is a weapon. He's registered 4 tackles on special teams behind only Jeremiah Trotter's team-best 7 and Kylen Granson with 5.

That defensive opportunity could come this weekend at Tampa Bay with Jackson dealing with a groin injury and Bennett getting nicked on Jordan Davis’ walk-off field goal block against the Los Angeles Rams that the big man returned for a touchdown.

MORE NFL: Eagles Keep Taking Shots In The Return Game

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News