Second Chance For Young Eagles’ CB?
PHILADELPHIA - You may have forgotten about third-year Eagles’ cornerback Kelee Ringo after an underwhelming summer that banished the Georgia product to special teams.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, however, embarked on a plan to rebuild the confidence of a gifted player who has been unable to consistently tap into his natural talents.
“I've told Kelee here recently, not in the last few days, but since the end of camp. He’s going to get his opportunity at some point, and he’s got to be ready,” Fangio said.
Still just 23, Ringo has retreated to special teams to try to rebuild his confidence after being pegged for the outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell and losing out to veteran Adoree’ Jackson.
The Eagles Are Dealing With Some CB Injuries
August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett also passed up Ringo on the depth chart, although that may be more about the newness of Bennett than any kind of demonstrated performance.
“I think he's handled it very well,” Fangio said when asked about Ringo’s psyche. “It didn’t affect his role as a special teamer, which he's one of the top ones in the league. I think he knows that, eventually, he'll get a shot, for some reason whatsoever, and he'll be ready.”
To date, Ringo has not played a defensive snap during the Eagles' 3-0 start but he has played a team-high 62 snaps (14 on kick coverage, 14 on kickoff returns, 6 on punt returns, 12 on punt coverage and 16 on field-gal block) as a core four player on special teams, 84% of the team's total on the third phase.
The key role is as a punt gunner, where Ringo's 4.36 speed is a weapon. He's registered 4 tackles on special teams behind only Jeremiah Trotter's team-best 7 and Kylen Granson with 5.
That defensive opportunity could come this weekend at Tampa Bay with Jackson dealing with a groin injury and Bennett getting nicked on Jordan Davis’ walk-off field goal block against the Los Angeles Rams that the big man returned for a touchdown.