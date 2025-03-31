Eagles Confident In Career Revival For First-Rounder
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the bigger trades of the offseason so far when they opted to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
Philadelphia traded Gardner-Johnson to Houston and brought back 24-year-old former first-round pick Kenyon Green to the Eagles.
Green will at least play a small role as the team tries to replace Mekhi Becton. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after a career revival with Philadelphia in 2024. It sounds like the Eagles think they can get Green to turn things around as well, as shared by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
"Acquiring OL Kenyon Green from Houston: 'Here's a guy who just turned 24 years old, who we had done a lot of work on coming into the 2022 NFL Draft,'" Roseman said. "We felt like he had tools in his body, great character, and I think he'd be the first to admit that his career hasn't gotten off to the start that he'd like it to have, but we feel like he's got a chance to kind of reinvent himself and start over here in Philadelphia and that will be the opportunity for him."
He missed the 2023 season and appeared in 27 overall games with Houston across the 2022 and 2024 campaigns after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Eagles know how to build an offensive line. Green is just 24 years old and it wouldn't be a shock at all to see Philadelphia get a lot out of him in 2025.
