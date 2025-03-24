Eagles-Only Mock Draft 2.0 Features First-Round Trade And A Tight End
My Eagles-only 1.0 mock draft came after the NFL Scouting Combine. With the free agent market drying up as it enters Week 3, here is my 2.0 version. Unlike 1.0, this one opens with a trade. So, let’s have some fun:
ROUND 1, PICK 32: Trade with Saints
Eagles send this pick and the first two of their four fifth-round picks, No. 161 and 164 overall to New Orleans - (the Saints don’t have a fifth-round pick) – and a fifth-round pick next year. Philly receives New Orleans’ second-round pick (No. 40 overall). The teams swap third-round picks, with the Eagles getting the 71st overall pick; the Saints get the Eagles’ No. 96 pick.
Had to do this deal, because general manager Howie Roseman will find a trade it if he can find a partner, and it may not be this, but it will be something. It could be with the New York Jets, who might come up for a quarterback at No. 32, but my thought is it will be the Saints and their head coach Kellen Moore, whose ties to the Eagles could help here.
Moore could want a quarterback, and with Jalen Milroe coming off a strong pro day, perhaps his running skillset reminds Moore of Jalen Hurts and says, yeah, I can work with him, and can develop him with the help of offensive coordinator and former Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier.
ROUND 2, PICK40 (from Saints): Kenneth Grant, defensive tackle, Michigan.
This is a position the Eagles didn’t address in free agency, so they do here - and early. Grant is a load at 6-4, 331 pounds, which makes him a perfect nose tackle to back up Jordan Davis and take over when Davis leaves after next season if the Eagles don’t give him a new deal.
Considered: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon; Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State.
Mock 1.0: Nobody. Proposed trade gives the Eagles this pick.
ROUND 2, PICK 64: Mason Taylor, tight end, LSU.
The Eagles have drafted only one tight end since 2018 when they took Dallas Goedert in the second round, and that was Grant Calcaterra in the sixth in 2022. That changes here. Taylor has plenty of upside and can learn from a veteran room.
Considered: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
Mock 1.0: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State.
ROUND 3, PICK 71 (from Saints): Anthony Belton, offensive tackle, North Carolina State.
This pick doesn’t change from my mock draft 1.0, that’s how committed I am to it. The Eagles already have him lined up for a top-30 pick. At 6-6, 345 pounds, he would be a great backup swing tackle to replace Fred Johnson, who left for the Jaguars in free agency.
Considered: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan; Charles Grant, offensive lineman, William & Mary.
ROUND 4, PICK 134: David Walker, edge, Central Arkansas.
Adding a pair of pass rushers in free agency- Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari – along with the hope that Bryce Huff rebounds, the Eagles don’t need to reach for premium at this position, nut a developmental player with a high ceiling. They aren’t averse to taking a player from a small, FCS like they did with Jalyx Hunt in the third round last year.
Mock 1.0: Terrance Ferguson, tight end, Oregon.
ROUND 5, PICK 165: Kyle Monangai, running back, Rutgers.
AJ Dillon isn’t a sure thing after missing last season with a neck injury. While he has been cleared by some top specialists in that area of expertise, it won't hurt to add another running back to the mix that includes all-world Saquon Barkley and still-unproven Will Shipley. Monangai is 5-8, 211, was first-team All-Big Ten, and led the Scarlet Knights in rushing last year with 1,279 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and he never lost a fumble in his career. The Eagles value leadership and Monangai was a two-time team captain.
ROUND 5, PICK168: Seth McLaughlin, center, Ohio State.
This pick doesn’t change from my mock draft 1.0. He is coming off an Achilles’ tear, but the Eagles could use a backup center behind Cam Jurgens, just as Davis needs a backup on the nose, and McLaughlin is ultra-smart.
ROUND 6. None
ROUND 7. None
