Eagles Icon Takes Shot At Cowboys; What's Next?
The NFC East had an insane week.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade. When a player of McLaurin’s caliber requests a trade, you would think that would be the biggest story of the week. But, it wasn’t even close. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons requested a trade himself.
"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this (America's) team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to (closed-door) negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me..."
You can read Parsons' whole statement here.
It doesn’t seem likely by any means that Parsons will be moved. But, it at least has led to a firestorm across the league.
Eagles legend Brandon Graham recently took a shot at the Cowboys on the "Exciting Mics" podcast and that was even before the Parsons drama erupted.
"Oh, Dallas, man," Graham said about his favorite team to trash talk. "All I get is L under all my stuff. All these fans spamming me, spamming my Instagram saying 'L,' 'how about that,' 'how about this.' Ever since then, boy, they’ve been the top of my list...
"I can already envision it. Coming out both trophies. 'Yeah. What up? We walking out together.' Then we got the banner coming down. Oh man."
Imagine his reaction after the Parsons trade request dropped? Priceless.
