Eagles' Inactives Include One Surprise
PHILADELPHIA - There were no surprises on the Eagles' inactive list for Sunday afternoon's game against Jacksonville.
The two marquee names -- starters Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (groin)-- were already ruled out Friday.
Philadelphia's other inactives were emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive linemen Trevor Keegan, and Darian Kinnard, and safety Tristin McCollum.
Praxtice squad tight end E.J. Jenkins was elevated Saturday to help deal with Goedert's unavailability for the third consecutive week. In Weeks 7 and 8, the Eagles went liight at TE with Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll handling the load.
This is Jenkins' third and final elevation of the season and it comes on his 26th birthday. If the Eagles want to use Jenkins in the future they would have to add the Georgia Tech product to the 53-man roster.
Isaiah Rodgers finished up for Slay in the 37-17 win over Cincinnati last Sunday with a splash play deflected a go ball from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase right into the arms of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception. Rodgers will start against the Jags. The other domino to that is that CB Eli Ricks, a typical inactive, is dressed to give some added depth at outside corner, along with Kelee Ringo.
McCollum is a healthy scratch and down for the first time this season.
Jacksonville's inactives included starting left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and DT Maason Smith (ankle), who were already ruled out Friday. Also down for the Jaguars are WR Gabe Davis, OL Javon Foster and DT Esezi Otomewo.
The 5-2 Eagles will be searching for a fourth consecutive win over the Jags, who are struggling at 2-6.