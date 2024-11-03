Eagles Today

Eagles' Inactives Include One Surprise

Safety Tristin McCollum is inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36) / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - There were no surprises on the Eagles' inactive list for Sunday afternoon's game against Jacksonville.

The two marquee names -- starters Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (groin)-- were already ruled out Friday.

Philadelphia's other inactives were emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive linemen Trevor Keegan, and Darian Kinnard, and safety Tristin McCollum.

Praxtice squad tight end E.J. Jenkins was elevated Saturday to help deal with Goedert's unavailability for the third consecutive week. In Weeks 7 and 8, the Eagles went liight at TE with Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll handling the load.

This is Jenkins' third and final elevation of the season and it comes on his 26th birthday. If the Eagles want to use Jenkins in the future they would have to add the Georgia Tech product to the 53-man roster.

Isaiah Rodgers finished up for Slay in the 37-17 win over Cincinnati last Sunday with a splash play deflected a go ball from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase right into the arms of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception. Rodgers will start against the Jags. The other domino to that is that CB Eli Ricks, a typical inactive, is dressed to give some added depth at outside corner, along with Kelee Ringo.

McCollum is a healthy scratch and down for the first time this season.

Jacksonville's inactives included starting left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and DT Maason Smith (ankle), who were already ruled out Friday. Also down for the Jaguars are WR Gabe Davis, OL Javon Foster and DT Esezi Otomewo.

The 5-2 Eagles will be searching for a fourth consecutive win over the Jags, who are struggling at 2-6.

MORE NFL: Eagles Elevate TE For Jags

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News