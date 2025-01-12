Eagles Today

Eagles' Inactives Vs. Packers: Toth Up, Smith Down

Backup offensive lineman Brett Toth is active after being added to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

John McMullen

Eagles OL Brett Toth
Eagles OL Brett Toth / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles declared seven inactive players for Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend game against Green Bay.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was already ruled out friday due to illness and Philadelphia also ruled out two other O-Linemen: Darian Kinnard  and Nick Gates.

Brett Toth, who was just added to the 53-man roster earlier this week when Jack Driscoll was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle issue, in active. Toth's versatility and the ability to play all five OL positions in a pinch likely played into the decision in having him up on the game day roster. 

Another newcomer signed this week, safety Lewis Cine, was ruled inactive as was cornerback Eli Ricks and rookie receiver Ainias Smith.

Smith was the biggest surprise after having been active for the past 11 regular-season games. However, with starting receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith (back) banged up the Eagles decided to elevate veteran Parris Campbell as insurance from the practice squad.

Campbell had reached the three elevations allowed in the regular season but that number resets for the playoffs.

Also elevated from the PS for the game was fullback Khari Blasingame, who could held as a lead blocker and on special teams.

MORE NFL: ‘Chasing Greatness:’ For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Fuel Can Be Found Anywhere

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News