Eagles' Inactives Vs. Packers: Toth Up, Smith Down
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles declared seven inactive players for Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend game against Green Bay.
Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was already ruled out friday due to illness and Philadelphia also ruled out two other O-Linemen: Darian Kinnard and Nick Gates.
Brett Toth, who was just added to the 53-man roster earlier this week when Jack Driscoll was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle issue, in active. Toth's versatility and the ability to play all five OL positions in a pinch likely played into the decision in having him up on the game day roster.
Another newcomer signed this week, safety Lewis Cine, was ruled inactive as was cornerback Eli Ricks and rookie receiver Ainias Smith.
Smith was the biggest surprise after having been active for the past 11 regular-season games. However, with starting receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and DeVonta Smith (back) banged up the Eagles decided to elevate veteran Parris Campbell as insurance from the practice squad.
Campbell had reached the three elevations allowed in the regular season but that number resets for the playoffs.
Also elevated from the PS for the game was fullback Khari Blasingame, who could held as a lead blocker and on special teams.
