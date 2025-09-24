Eagles Injury Report Concerning With Buccaneers Looming
PHILADELPHIA – Just minutes before Wednesday’s practice, the Eagles put three players on injured reserve, including starting edge rusher Nolan Smith. There was more unsettling news when practice began.
Linebackers Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell didn’t practice, though they were on the field watching. Baun wore a large brace over his left knee. Campbell didn’t have anything extra on, except a sleeve over his right leg but his injury, which kept him out of practice was his triceps.
The triceps is a concern since it’s what he had surgically repaired in March. It’s also an injury that Smith had fixed after the Super Bowl and, if reports are correct, is why he will spend the next month or more on IR.
Baun, who was out of practice due to a knee injury, leads the Eagles in tackles with 22, has one of their two interceptions this season, and is tied for tops on the team in passes defensed with Jordan Davis at three. Campbell is third on team in tackles with 18.
Limited in Wednesday’s practice was right tackle Lane Johnson (stinger) and quarterback Tanner McKee (finger). Running back Will Shipley (oblique) was a full participant.
The Eagles are preparing to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bucs QB Pops Up On Injury Report
The Bucs’ injury report on Wednesday looked like this:
No practice: receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), and defensive back Christian Izien (quad).
Limited: quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps), tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), linebacker Lavonte Davis (knee), and tackle Charlie Heck (knee).
Full: receiver Chris Godwin (ankle).
Last year, when at Raymond James Stadium, they were without receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Johnson. Players who caught passes in that game are no longer with the team – Parris Campbell, John Ross, and Jack Stoll.
The Eagles are 1-4 against the Bucs since Nick Sirianni took over as the head coach in 2021.
“I don't care,” said Brown about the Eagles’ struggles. “It ain't got nothing to do with me. It's in the past. You can't live in the past. Even though we talk about the Super Bowl, like that's over with. Those are just worries. We have a job to do. I don't care about the conditions or anything like that. We gotta play fast and play our style of football. What's done in the past is done.”
