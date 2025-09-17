Eagles Today

Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert Returns

The only Philadelphia player missing from Wednesday's practice was RB Will Shipley.

John McMullen

Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the NovaCare Complex.
Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the NovaCare Complex.
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice Wednesday, a positive sign that the veteran will be able to return to the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Both the Eagles (2-0) and Rams (2-0) are undefeated on the young season and met in the playoffs back in January when Philadelphia dismissed the Rams, 28-22, in the divisional round en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.

Goedert missed last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Kansas City with a sprained knee. In his absence, the Eagles used Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson at tight end, with the two producing minimally.

Calcaterra has 1 reception on 2 targets for 6 yards, while playing 53 of the team’s 60 offensive snaps (88%). Granson caught his only target for 5 yards in 34 reps (57%).

Practice squad elevation Cameron Latu also got in for two reps as an interior TE, while offensive tackle Fred Johnson got one in a jumbo package.

Goedert, 30, had a team-high 7 receptions for 44 yards in the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.  He, along with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, is at the crux of the Eagles' game planning when it comes to the passing game, and the proven veteran has earned the trust of quarterback Jalen Hurts, so when Goedert isn't on the field, it tends to be noticeable.

Eagles Start The Week Healthy

Will Shipley
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Backup running back Will Shipley (oblique) was the only player on the 53-man roster not practicing and could miss his second consecutive game against the Rams.

QB2 Tanner McKee (fractured thumb), who returned to practice on a limited basis last Friday and was listed as the emergency QB in Kansas City, was throwing and could be ready to back up Hurts on Sunday, a role August trade pickup Sam Howell had been holding down.

Both Smith (back) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (arm) were practicing in some form on Wednesday after getting banged up in Kansas City.

In roster news, the Eagles re-signed OG Kenyon Green to the 53-man roster before practice. The 2022 first-round pick was acquired from Houston in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade during the offseason and was a healthy scratch against the Cowboys before being waived.

