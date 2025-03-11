Eagles Insider Reveals Why Philly Traded CJ Gardner-Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move on Tuesday.
Philadelphia reunited with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson ahead of the 2024 National Football League season but the reunion will be short-lived. The Eagles reportedly are trading Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, as shared by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"Sources to me and Ian Rapoport: The Eagles are trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in exchange for former first-round G Kenyon Green plus a pick swap," Garafolo shared. "CJGJ and a 2026 6th-rounder to Houston for Green and a 2026 5th.
"Gardner-Johnson is due $8.5 million and $11.5 million over the next two seasons. Green, whose time with the Texans was up and down, is in the last year of his rookie deal at $2.88 million. Clearly, Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland sees potential."
Gardner-Johnson played a great role with the Eagles in 2024, but now will be elsewhere with the Texans in 2025. Why now, though? Jason Dumas of Action News on 6abc shared that it was only financial reasons.
"A lot will be made about CJGJ’s personality but I have been told by two different sources that this move was solely for financial reasons," Dumas said. "The Eagles wanted to get ahead of a big payday that is likely coming down the line and are confident in (Vic Fangio/SidneyParker) coaching up others."
The Eagles have lost some key pieces of the defense already this offseason, but at least they brought back a former first-round pick in the Gardner-Johnson trade.
