Eagles IR Jordan Mailata, Will Be Without Another Key Player Vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – As expected, Jordan Mailata was placed on injured reserve. on Friday afternoon. The Eagles left tackle suffered a hamstring injury late in last week’s 20-16 win over the Browns. He was seen afterward on crutches, barely able to put any weight on his left leg.
Mailata won’t be eligible to return until Thursday night, Nov. 14, against the Washington Commanders. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Giants in North Jersey, as well as games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dallas Cowboys.
Mekhi Becton could end up playing at left tackle with Tyler Steen stepping in at Becton’s right guard spot, though right now the left tackle in the short-term, for at least the game against New York, is likely to be Fred Johnson.
The move opens a roster spot that could possibly be filled by safety Sydney Brown, though, the Eagles have two other players they opened 21-day practice windows for recently – tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and receiver Ainias Smith.
Okwuegbunam could be a candidate for that open roster spot since Dallas Goedert has also been ruled out of Sunday’s game. The long-term status of Goedert isn’t known, but the Eagles waited three weeks plus a bye week before allowing receiver A.J. Brown to return to the lineup earlier this season.
A hamstring injury will also force defensive tackle Byron Young to sit out on Sunday as well. Young has not played since the Eagles claimed him from the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the season.
Cornerbacks Darius Slay (knee) and Eli Ricks (groin) were listed as questionable.
Eagles fans can exhale a bit, however, because defensive tackle Jalen Carter was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing practice on Thursday with a shoulder issue.
Fellow defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was a full-go on Friday, as well, after missing Wednesday’s practice and being listed as limited on Thursday.
Slay did not practice on Thursday but was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice. If he cannot play, the Eagles will likely start Isaiah Rodgers in his place, though they could also choose to go with Kelee Ringo.
Slay injured his knee in the win over the Browns last week and Rodgers stepped in for him. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that he thought Rodgers played “fine.”
“He had the one bad play, the 35-yarder he didn't play correctly, but other than that, I thought he did good,” said the DC.
The Giants will be without punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck). Listed as questionable are defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) and Brian Burns (groin), though the expectation is the two stars will play to try to prevent New York from falling three games behind Philly in the division race. Also listed as questionable is safety Dane Belton (illness).
New York will get rookie receiver Malik Nabers back after the former LSU star missed the previous two games with a concussion but already has 386 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the four games he has played.
“I’ve been watching him for a while,” said Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, who, like Nabers, was raised in Louisiana. “I love what he’s doing … looking forward to seeing him. Great player, young guy, has a lot of energy and I know right now he’s playing very well.”
