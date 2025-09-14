Eagles' Jalen Carter Lands NFL's Highest Fine Of The Week
The National Football League announced fines for Week 1 on Saturday and none of them came close to the total that Jalen Carter was fined earlier in the week after he was ejected for spitting on Dak Presoctt.
By now, you've probably heard every variation of the story possible. The Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had some fireworks to begin Week 1. Ben VanSumeren suffered a torn patella tendon injury on the opening kickoff. In the delay as VanSumeren was carted off, the Eagles and Cowboys were scuffling before the first defensive play of the day. Prescott and Carter specifically were going at it. Prescott spit, but directed down and not at anyone. Carter spit on Prescott and was immediately kicked out of the game.
In response, the league issued Carter a $57,222 fine for the play. That was the biggest fine by any player in the NFL Week 1, according to Spotrac. There were players who were suspended who lost more money on the week in total, but no one faced a fine like Carter because of something that happened on the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up some fines Week 1
Philadelphia also had the second-highest fine of the week. That title belongs to cornerback Jakorian Bennett who got fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle in the game.
It was a wild affair overall and the Eagles certainly came away with a little less cash in their wallets. On the bright side for the team, Carter wasn't suspended for Week 2 and therefore will be eligible for the Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season while the Eagles were able to come out on on over Dallas.
With a win, the Eagles would push the Chiefs to a somewhat-shocking 0-2 record on the season. He was a problem for the Chiefs' offensive line in the Super Bowl. Carter had two quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl back in February.
