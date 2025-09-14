Eagles Vs. Chiefs: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles are just hours away from a Super BowL LIX rematch.
Week 2 is upon us and the Eagles will face off against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in just a few hours on the road. The Eagles and Chiefs are obviously very familiar with one another. The Eagles and Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LIX back in February and the Eagles came out on top. Just a few years ago, though, the Chiefs did the same thing over this Eagles team. There's a lot of familiarity between these two heading into the matchup.
The Eagles enter the contest after taking down the Dallas Cowboys Week 1. Philadelphia and Dallas opened the 2025 NFL season with some fireworks. Ultimately, three rushing touchdowns put the Eagles over the top (two from Jalen Hurts and one from Saquon Barkley) and helped Philadelphia get past the Cowboys and the loss of Jalen Carter, who was ejected before the first defensive snap of the game.
The Chiefs didn't have as much good luck Week 1. Kansas City faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil and ended up losing, 27-21. Mahomes was great with 258 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 57 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. But, the Chiefs weren't able to do enough to get through the Chargers.
Here's all you need to know about the Eagles-Chiefs Week 2 matchup:
The Eagles and Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl LIX rematch
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium
Television: FOX
Streaming: NFL+, FOX Sports
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP
This matchup has been arguably the most talked about game of the week so far. This isn't shocking. When you get two powerhouse teams like the Eagles and Chiefs together, there's always going to be fireworks.
With that being said, here is my final score prediction: Eagles: 33 Chiefs: 28
The Eagles are healthier right now and have arguably the better roster on paper. The Eagles and Chiefs will both throw haymakers on Sunday afternoon, but Philadelphia should have enough to take a late lead and hold it.
