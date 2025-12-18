Eagles Built To Handle Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be undermanned once again on Saturday when they take on the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that both Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter will miss another contest Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles won't be at full strength

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson hasn't played in game for the Eagles since Nov. 16 against the Detroit Lions as he has dealt with a Lisfranc sprain. Initially, the hope was that Johnson would return within four games, which is why he wasn't placed on the Injured Reserve. This, will Johnson's fifth missed game in a row.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared on X that Johnson planned to return to practice this week, but it was a "bit too early."

"Lane Johnson planned to return to practice this week. Instead, a bit too early. He's ruled out, along with Jalen Carter (shoulders)," Rapoport wrote on X.

With Johnson out, the obvious replacement is Fred Johnson, who has done a good job in his absence. Johnson was on the Injury Report earlier in the week, but was a full participant on Thursday and should be good to go.

Carter hasn't played in a game since Nov. 28. He underwent a procedure on both of his shoulders and also wasn't placed on the Injured Reserve. This will be Carter's third straight game missed.

Last week, the Eagles had Brandon Graham get some time at defensive tackle and he responded with two sacks, his first two of the season. In comparison, Graham had 3.5 sacks total last season in 11 games played.

The Eagles are better on paper and should be able to come out on top on Saturday, but it obviously would be easier if Carter or Johnson were ready to roll. Fortunately, Fred Johnson and Graham can fill in. But fans will have to wait at least one more week. The Eagles will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 on the road on Dec. 28. Hopefully, both will be ready to return by then.

More NFL: Why Seahawks, Packers Matter To Eagles In Week 16