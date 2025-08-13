Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Addresses Shedeur Sanders Conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field with the Cleveland Browns ahead of their preseason Week 2 showdown and one of the biggest stories to come from the day involved a member of the Browns.
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked about guys in general across the National Football League since before the 2025 National Football League Draft. By now, you’ve probably heard most of his story with the draft. He was projected all over the place. There were some who thought he could go as high as the first few picks in the first round and others who projected him to go much later. He did end up going later and the Browns selected him.
Now, he’s in the middle of a highly-publicized quarterback competition with no end in sight. Also, there haven’t been many updates provided publicly. There’s a chance he could make the team and even start. There’s also a chance he doesn’t even make the team. It’s completely up in the air.
After practice on Wednesday, Sanders was seen speaking with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Afterward, the Eagles star gave a slight look into the conversation.
"I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation," Hurts said. "He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there, I said earlier, giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things."
Browns QB Shedeur Sanders may not face Eagles after all
Unfortunately, there is a chance that Sanders could be forced to miss the game as he suffered an oblique injury as well.
"Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique strain today, will not practice Thursday, and is unlikely to play on Saturday vs. the Eagles," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
Sanders is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. He is a talented guy who showed flashes in his first taste of preseason action, but now he may not have the chance to go against the defending Super Bowl champions. All in all, it was an eventful day for the Eagles and Browns overall.
