Eagles RB Attempting NFL Comeback; Ravens Interested
It sounds like a former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite could find a new home in the near future.
Former Eagles running back Boston Scott has only appeared in games for Philadelphia. He spent six seasons with the franchise from 2018 through 2023. Scott spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but didn't appear in any action and missed most of the season due to an injury. He was released by the Steelers in September.
Scott is healthy now and is looking for a new home. There's interest out there right now for him on the open market, including from an AFC contender.
Former Eagles RB Boston Scott could have a new home very soon
Scott is out there for the taking and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Baltimore Ravens worked him out and have interest in the 30-year-old.
"The Ravens worked out veteran RB Boston Scott over the weekend," Schultz said. "The former Eagles’ RB is healthy, in 'terrific' shape, and waiting for the right opportunity to join a team before the season."
Scott racked up 1,295 rushing yards throughout his Eagles career across 75 games played. He was a beloved figure in Philadelphia throughout his run and was a valuable depth piece. He's 30 years old now, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him land an opportunity before training camp wraps up. Having a veteran like Scott in the locker room can never hurt. He's done a lot of winning throughout his career. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and although he never appeared in a game with them and then bounced around a bit, he earned a spot on the Eagles and earned a consistent role.
Whether it is with the Ravens, or another team, hopefully, Scott is able to find a new home before the 2025 season kicks off. If the Eagles didn't have as much depth as they do, it would be easy to suggest him as a reunion candidate. But, that likely wouldn't work at this time. Scott is out there for the taking and can help a team. Don't be shocked if you see his name pop up again over the next few weeks as the preseason continues.
