Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Jalen Carter Both Made NFL History
It was a wild night at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, to say the least.
The 2025 National Football League season began and It didn’t take long for drama to follow. On the opening kick-off, the Eagles lost Ben VanSumeren. He was carted off the field. Right after, Jalen Carter was ejected before the first defensive snap of the game.
Then, the real action began and both the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys threw haymakers left and right. Ultimately, the Eagles were able to come out on top 24-20 as they began their Super Bowl title defense.
In the first half of the game, both Carter and Jalen Hurts made National Football League History. For Hurts, that was positive. For Carter, not so much.
Carter became the first defending Super Bowl champion ejected in a season opener in NFL history, per the broadcast on Thursday night heading into the second half.
The Eagles had a wild night on Thursday
"Jalen Carter, that ejection, first player on a defending Super Bowl champion ejected in the opener," NBC's Mike Tirico said.
Hurts became the first reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player to score two touchdowns in the first half of the next season opener.
"As for Jalen Hurts, first Super Bowl MVP to score a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the following season-opener."
A bit of odd history, but history nonetheless. The Eagles did what they had to do on Thursday to get their first win of the season. The passing offense was high-flying and even the running game didn't put up massive numbers, but the Eagles nade timely plays and stopped the Cowboys when they needed to.
All in all, the Eagles couldn't ask for much more out of a season-opener, especially after there was a delay for over an hour there in the middle due to weather. It was a wild night at Lincoln Financial Field and now the Eagles will prepare for their next game in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
More NFL: Jalen Carter Ejection Explained: Why Eagles Star Kicked Out Vs. Cowboys